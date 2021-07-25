Deeply saddened by death of people in landslide in Himachal Pradesh: President
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, killing nine and injuring two, according to the police.
Another person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.
''Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the landslide accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
