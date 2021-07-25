Farooq Abdullah calls for sustained, result-oriented Indo-Pak dialogue process

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday called for a sustained and result-oriented Indo-Pak dialogue process, saying the two countries should realise they cannot win a war against each other.

Addressing party functionaries at two separate meetings at Laamad and Devsar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP asked both the countries to be consistent, coherent and serious in their nascent engagement. He asked the two countries to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh live a life free from ''unending miseries''.

Stressing there is no substitute to dialogue, the NC president said the recent moves and the messages indicating a thaw in the relations between the neighbouring countries have put brakes on the escalating tensions.

''For the entire chest-thumping, both the countries cannot win a war against each other. The sooner both the neighboring countries realise the ground reality the better. ''The more serious, coherent and consistent both the nations are in settling all outstanding areas of disagreements, the better it will be for early return of lasting peace and stability to Jammu and Kashmir and the entire region,'' he said. Emphasising the need for a result-oriented dialogue between the two countries, Abdullah said it will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir the most.

''Both the nations, I have maintained all along, have to live side by side. It is up to them, if they want to live as enemies or supportive friends and partners in development. Both countries can achieve much by joining hands in progress,'' he said.

The former chief minister said if the ties between the two nations are to improve then they have to come out of their ''shells'' and narrow down their differences and source of conflict to get together on the table to work towards an environment that recognises the concept of J-K's historical individuality, uniqueness of its sociopolitical complexes and the restoration of its political dignity and historical selfhood. Lending his party's support to the peace and camaraderie between the two neighbours, he said the NC has all along been a strong votary of Indo-Pak dialogue. ''There is no substitute to dialogue. But the dialogue should result in J-K centric CBMs (confidence-building measures) including the resumption of cross-LoC trade through a proper banking mechanism and doing away with the present barter system.

''Such J-K centric CBMs will indeed help the two neighbouring countries solve their disagreements amicably and in an objective manner for the greater good of the people of JK, Ladakh and the entire region,'' he said.

He also asked the party workers to draw lessons from the worrying disadvantages of disunity and impressed upon them to work towards strengthening democracy and the party.

''The last person out there in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh is looking up to us with sheer optimism that we will salvage the entire region from murderous manifestations of communalism, and regionalism and to catapult the people from the prevailing economic distress, and instability,'' he said.

