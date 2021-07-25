Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin from Mon

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin on Monday and is scheduled to end on July 30 after five sittings.

Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Assembly, said vaccination has been made mandatory for all legislators as well as journalists who would be covering the session.

''At least, they must have received the first dose. All the MLAs have submitted their vaccination certificates, while that of journalists will be checked at the entry of the complex,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik said the BJP would raise issues like shortage of fertilizers and seeds for farmers, power cuts in rural parts as well as the deteriorating law and order.

