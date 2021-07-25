Left Menu

Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin from Mon

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:17 IST
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to begin from Mon
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin on Monday and is scheduled to end on July 30 after five sittings.

Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Assembly, said vaccination has been made mandatory for all legislators as well as journalists who would be covering the session.

''At least, they must have received the first dose. All the MLAs have submitted their vaccination certificates, while that of journalists will be checked at the entry of the complex,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik said the BJP would raise issues like shortage of fertilizers and seeds for farmers, power cuts in rural parts as well as the deteriorating law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021