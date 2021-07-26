Left Menu

Cong tweet on snooping row welcomed by TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 00:35 IST
Cong tweet on snooping row welcomed by TMC
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing row over suspected Pegasus snooping, a tweet by the Congress underlining that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was ''targeted'' by the spyware ahead of Bengal assembly polls as “the Modi government’s securities are endless”, was on Sunday welcomed by the state’s ruling party.

The tweet, which came a day before the TMC supremo's visit to Delhi, assumes significance as the two parties have been sending feelers to each other for a probable tie-up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls Welcoming the tweet by the Congress, which also displays a photo of Abhishek, veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy said that it will pave the way for closer relations between the two parties.

PM Modi took the adage, ''keep your enemies closer'' a little too far, the tweet added.

TMC Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien has retweeted the post on Abhishek, who is also the party's all-India general secretary.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya claimed that everyone wants an alternative political force that can take on the BJP.

''Those who want to a healthy democratic system are thinking of bringing together all opposition forces, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,'' Bhattacharya said.

The CM is likely to hold parleys with several top opposition leaders during her visit to Delhi, including with the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

State Congress unit vice-president Diptiman Ghosh had on Friday called for an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led party, both at the national and the state levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
2
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon; Modern crocodile's 'grandfather,' 150 million years old, discovered in Chile fossil and more

Science News Roundup: Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ord...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021