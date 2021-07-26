Mamata pays tribute to Kargil martyrs
As the nation observed the 21st anniversary of Kargil victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who had laid down their lives during the war.
She said that India will remain indebted to them forever.
''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our country. India will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts,'' Banerjee tweeted.
July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in 'Operation Vijay'.
