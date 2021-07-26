Left Menu

Congress MP K C Venugopal gives notice in RS for discussion over 'Pegasus Project'

Congress MP K C Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on Monday for suspension of business for the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus Project issue.

26-07-2021
Congress MP K C Venugopal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP K C Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on Monday for suspension of business for the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus Project issue. "Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the PM or HM on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined democracy in India and to have a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry announced immediately," Venugopal's notice read.

Venugopal had also furnished a similar notice under rule 267 on July 20. "The recent allegations in the media of the Government carrying out spying and online surveillance of several senior Opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, reporters, and activists using the Israeli software Pegasus and which could have grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution," he said in the previous notice.

Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore have also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue today. Meanwhile, Communist Marxist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas also said snooping on activists, politicians, journalists, and Constitutional functionaries by the Israeli spyware Pegasus is a violation of fundamental rights while alleging that the government has not cared to investigate the issue.

Brittas has moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the reports of the government using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. (ANI)

