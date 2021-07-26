Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee leaves for Delhi; likely to meet President, PM, Opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left for Delhi on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:43 IST
Mamata Banerjee leaves for Delhi; likely to meet President, PM, Opposition leaders
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left for Delhi on Monday. Last week, Banerjee had said that she will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders of Opposition parties during her stay in the national capital for 2-3 days.

Briefing media persons, West Bengal Chief Minister had said, "I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment." This will be the first visit of Banerjee after her victory in the Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

Banerjee's visit during the Parliament's Monsoon session holds significance as the Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a standoff between the Centre and Opposition parties over several key issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and scrapping of farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

