PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:52 IST
RS proceedings adjourned for fourth time amid opposition uproar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted on Monday as opposition members protested on the phone-tapping and other issues.

The agitated members demanded that the Chair allow the Leader of Opposition to speak and created an uproar, forcing four adjournments.

The Upper House witnessed two adjournments in the pre-launch period.

Opposition members entered the Well soon after the House resumed proceedings at 12 noon following the first adjournment and started raising slogans against the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the papers pertaining to a notification on reduction of customs duties amid the din.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh made repeated appeals to the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to be taken up.

He, however, continued with the Question Hour amid the din.

''This is the House of elders and you should behave accordingly. Please return to your seats and allow the question hour to function,'' the deputy chairman said.

The House was again adjourned for an hour at 2 PM as opposition members continued to raise slogans.

As soon as the House resumed at 3 PM, the opposition members continued their protests on the phone-tapping and other issues and demanded that the Chair allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak.

BJP member Sasmit Patra, in the Chair, asked BJP leader Jugalsinh Mathurji Lokhandwala to continue the debate on The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021.

The opposition members did not give any heed to Patra's request to maintain order in the House and go back to their seats. They continued raising slogans against the government, forcing Patra to adjourn the house till 4 PM.

Earlier, as soon as the House resumed after lunch at 2 PM, BJP member Surendra Singh Nagar, in the Chair, asked Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to withdraw The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Nagar asked BJP leader Jugalsinh Mathurji Lokhandwala to initiate a discussion on The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021. While Lokhandwala was speaking on the bill, opposition members asked Nagar to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak.

However, Nagar said the members should first return to their seats.

He also said that he will allow the LoP to speak after the first speaker on the bill completes his submission.

But the opposition members refused to relent and started raising slogans against the government. Amid the din, Nagar adjourned the House till 3 PM.

The House was also adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition uproar soon following the laying of papers and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu paying tributes to martyrs on the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The chairman also lauded weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

