Yediyurappa's constituency Shikaripura shuts down as mark of protest

PTI | Shikaripura | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Hours after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's resignation on Monday, Shikaripura, the assembly constituency in Shivamogga district which he has represented seven times, was shut as a mark of protest by his supporters.

Expressing sympathy with Yediyurappa, traders voluntarily shut down their business establishments as the BJP supporters staged a demonstration in the town.

Roads were deserted as Yediyurappa's supporters hit the streets raising slogans and put up his cut-outs to show their solidarity with him.

The workers also denounced the BJP leaders for compelling the Lingayat strongman to resign without allowing him to complete his term.

Yediyurappa resigned earlier on Monday.

He thanked the BJP leaders for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for two years, despite completing 75 years of age.

He had also said that a few of his MLAs were unhappy with him.

