Government clueless on how to handle China, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over reports of China's action in Demchok stating that the government is clueless on how to handle China and is ignoring their actions which will cause problems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:56 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over reports of China's action in Demchok stating that the government is clueless on how to handle China and is ignoring their actions which will cause problems. "Government of India (GOI) is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future," he said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet he also attached a news report that claimed, "In Demchok, China's tents on India side; no date yet for talks". Meanwhile, seeking to tackle the Chinese forces, the Indian has Army pulled out units engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the Northern Command area to deploy them along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area some months ago.

"The Division-size formation (around 15,000 troops) was moved from counterterrorist operations to the Ladakh area to tackle any possible attempt by the Chinese to show aggression there," government sources told ANI. Earlier today Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament in protest against the three farm laws.Extending support to farmers who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws, the Wayanad MP told media persons, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour two three big businessmen." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

