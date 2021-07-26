Amid alleged attempts to destabilise J'khand ministry JMM-Cong say govt stable;BJP demands SIT probe

Amid allegations of attempts to destabilise the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand and a Congress legislator's claim to have been offered ''Rs 50 crore and a ministerial berth'', the JMM and Congress on Monday alleged that BJP stands exposed in the entire episode.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand refuted the charge and demanded a SIT probe headed by a sitting judge of the High Court into the matter.

Advertisement

In the 81 members Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Hemant Soren has 30 MLAs, Congress 16, JVMP 3, RJD 1, Independent four, while BJP has 25 members.

The three-party alliance of JMM, Congress and the RJD had won 47 seats, six more than required for a simple majority in the state assembly elections held between November 30 and December 20, 2019.

''Some people have been approaching me and a few other MLAs to destabilise Jharkhand government. They offered me Rs 50 crore and a ministerial berth. I immediately informed Congress officials including Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh and Chief Minister Hemant Soren about the conspiracy being hatched in this regard,'' Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongari told PTI.

His remarks came after three persons were arrested Saturday for allegedly conspiring against the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand by the Ranchi police.

Asked whether the persons approaching were from the BJP, Kongari said he was not sure but some of them had named a few BJP leaders including senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi that they were the prospective Chief Ministerial candidates.

Kongari said there is no threat to the government and there is absolute unity among the ruling MLAs.

Contacted former Jharkhand chief minister Marandi retorted as to why they did not lodge FIR when alleged attempts to wreck the government were being made.

Lashing out at Kolebira MLA, Marandi said: ''Hiding a crime is itself a criminal act and when the entire machinery was aware of the attempts they should have swung into action then.'' He said, ''The ruling coalition is cooking up false stories against us. There should be a probe by a special investigation team headed by a High Court sitting Judge in the matter.'' Contacted General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson JMM, Supriyo Bhattacharya said the government is stable and the BJP stands exposed in the case.

''There is no threat to the government and all such elements who have been trying to topple the government stand exposed,'' he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has so far maintained a silence over the issue.

Earlier on Saturday the Ranchi police arrested three persons - Abhishek Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad Mahato , on a complaint filed by Congress’s Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal, under IPC sections 419, 420, 124A and 120B among others for conspiracy, cheating etc.

Meanwhile, BJP's Marandi in a tweet said: ''On the late night of the last 22nd, Niwaran Mahto of Bokaro was brought to the City Police Station for questioning, did not tell anything to the family members. Amit Singh a contract labour, was already kept in the police station. And then surprisingly both of them were shown arrested from Ranchi on 24th and sedition section was imposed.

''Police is there to protect the law but the direction in which the police is moving will bring chaos in Jharkhand. Tomorrow the police will arrest anyone under any act and put him in jail, this is unforgivable crime.'' PTI NAM SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)