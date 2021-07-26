Left Menu

AAP will not forge alliance with any party for Punjab Assembly polls next year: Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party will not forge alliance with any political party for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, said the partys senior leader Raghav Chadha here on Monday.Chadha, who is AAPs Punjab co-incharge, said his party will contest all the 117 Assembly seats on its own.AAP will fight the 2022 elections on its own.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:18 IST
AAP will not forge alliance with any party for Punjab Assembly polls next year: Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party will not forge alliance with any political party for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, said the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha here on Monday.

Chadha, who is AAP's Punjab co-incharge, said his party will contest all the 117 Assembly seats on its own.

“AAP will fight the 2022 elections on its own. There will be no alliance with any party. And the party will contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own and will form the government,” said Chadha when asked whether the AAP will enter into an alliance with any political party for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader from Muktsar Gurmit Singh Khudian on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chadha and AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021