AAP will not forge alliance with any party for Punjab Assembly polls next year: Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party will not forge alliance with any political party for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, said the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha here on Monday.

Chadha, who is AAP's Punjab co-incharge, said his party will contest all the 117 Assembly seats on its own.

“AAP will fight the 2022 elections on its own. There will be no alliance with any party. And the party will contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own and will form the government,” said Chadha when asked whether the AAP will enter into an alliance with any political party for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader from Muktsar Gurmit Singh Khudian on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chadha and AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

