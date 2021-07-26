Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM moves into 'jinxed' official residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday moved into his official residence which has a reputation of being jinxed.When asked by reporters about his decision to move into the house, Dhami said he believes in karma.I dont think about the past nor worry about the future.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:42 IST
Uttarakhand CM moves into 'jinxed' official residence
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday moved into his official residence which has a reputation of being 'jinxed'.

When asked by reporters about his decision to move into the house, Dhami said he believes in ''karma''.

''I don't think about the past nor worry about the future. I believe in karma. Leaving the CM residence unused would also mean a waste of the state's resources,'' Dhami said.

Built over 10 acres, the sprawling bungalow on New Cantonment Road, is believed to have brought ill luck to three former chief ministers who had to step down before they could complete their tenures.

The three chief ministers who chose to stay in the house and suffered premature ouster from office are Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Vijay Bahuguna and Trivendra Singh Rawat.

However, Harish Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, the two chief ministers who decided not to stay in it, did not have a smooth run in the top office either.

While Congress leader Harish Rawat had to step down following a rebellion against him that led to the imposition of president's rule in the state briefly in 2016, BJP's Tirath who replaced Trivendra as CM in March this year had to quit in less than four months.

However, Dhami who came in as a replacement for Tirath earlier this month formally moved into the official residence after performing a puja along with his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021