RS proceedings adjourned for fifth time amid opposition uproar

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted on Monday as opposition members protested on the phone-tapping, farm laws and other issues and demanded a discussion after the suspension of regular business.

The agitated members pressed the Chair to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak and created an uproar, forcing five adjournments.

Soon after the House paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war and congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics, MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other opposition parties rushed into the Well raising slogans against the government.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said members are being prevented from raising issues of public importance by such conduct.

Amid the din, Naidu said he has not allowed notices under Rule 267 by opposition leaders including from Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal (both Congress), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Elamaram Kareen (CPI) and others as the issues they want to raise are being discussed in the normal course of time.

Rule 267 provides for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being sought to be raised.

Naidu did not mention the issues the MPs wanted to raise under rule 267.

He said important public interest issues have been allowed to be raised through zero hour and special mention but ''the house is not able to perform its duty... members they are denied an opportunity.'' ''We are becoming helpless day by day,'' he said.

Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament last week, zero-hour mentions which members could not raise because of disruption pertained to wide-ranging issues including Covid vaccine, unemployment due to the pandemic, problems of students availing higher education, hike in petroleum product prices, freedom of the press, killings of Indians in South Africa and sharing of Cauvery waters between states.

''All these important issues could not be discussed because of this situation,'' he said, referring to the disruption being caused by the opposition MPs.

''We are becoming helpless. People should know what are the important issues admitted, members were present, they want to speak but they were not permitted by few,'' he said.

Soon after he adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Similar protests continued after the House met again and the proceedings were adjourned four more times till 5 PM.

As soon as the House reassembled at 4 PM, BJD member Sasmit Patra, in the Chair, asked Jugalsinh Mathurji Lokhandwala to continue the debate on The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021.

However, he could not continue for long as opposition members again raised slogans against the government.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a debate under Rule 267 which was not allowed by the Chair.

Patra noted that the Chairman has already given his verdict on the matter and so it could not be considered.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already spoken in the House regarding the alleged snooping using an Israeli company spyware Pegasus. With sloganeering continuing, Patra adjourned the House till 5 PM.

Earlier, as soon as the House resumed after lunch at 2 PM, BJP member Surendra Singh Nagar, in the Chair, asked Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to withdraw The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Nagar asked BJP leader Jugalsinh Mathurji Lokhandwala to initiate a discussion on The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021. While Lokhandwala was speaking on the bill, opposition members asked Nagar to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak.

However, Nagar said the members should first return to their seats.

He also said that he will allow the LoP to speak after the first speaker on the bill completes his submission.

But the opposition members refused to relent and started raising slogans against the government. Amid the din, Nagar adjourned the House till 3 PM.

During the pre-lunch session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the papers pertaining to a notification on reduction of customs duties amid the din.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh made repeated appeals to the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to be taken up.

He, however, continued with the Question Hour amid the din by opposition members.

''This is the House of elders and you should behave accordingly. Please return to your seats and allow the question hour to function,'' the deputy chairman said. PTI MSS KRH RT

