Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu holds first meeting as Punjab Cong chief

Thereafter, a meeting with representatives of frontal organisations and different cells was held, he added.Another working president Danny said the agenda of the meeting was to further strengthen the party in the state.However, Sidhu did not talk to the media.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:23 IST
Navjot Sidhu holds first meeting as Punjab Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

Days after taking charge as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday held his first meeting with four working presidents and representatives of different fronts of the party's state unit.

Sidhu met representatives of the party's frontal organisations and cells including Youth Congress, NSUI, SC cell, BC cell and Legal cell and heard their views at the Punjab Congress Bhawan here.

Sidhu took the charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Friday last. He replaced Sunil Jakhar.

Besides, the party had appointed four working presidents -- Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra -- to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the next assembly elections.

Goel, while talking to reporters after the meeting, which lasted about four hours, said Sidhu first held the meeting with the four working presidents. Thereafter, a meeting with representatives of frontal organisations and different cells was held, he added.

Another working president Danny said the agenda of the meeting was to further strengthen the party in the state.

However, Sidhu did not talk to the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021