AAP will not forge alliance with any party for 2022 Punjab assembly polls: Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not forge an electoral alliance with any political party for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, party's senior leader Raghav Chadha said here on Monday.

Chadha, who is AAP's Punjab co-incharge, said his party will contest all the 117 assembly seats on its own.

“AAP will fight the 2022 elections on its own. There will be no alliance with any party. And the party will contest all 117 assembly seats on its own and will form the government,” said Chadha when asked whether the AAP will enter into an alliance with any political party for the upcoming polls.

He said that “all the good people” who are in other political parties and who think for Punjab's progress are welcome to join the AAP.

Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

On this occasion, AAP's Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the party had been opposing the Centre's three farm laws and asserted that till the union government repeals these “anti-farmer” legislations, Parliament will not be allowed to function.

He dubbed the BJP-led government as “arrogant” and added that Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was going to “rob the states of their rights” and “deprive” them of giving power subsidy to farmers along with other sections.

“AAP is also vehemently opposing it,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader from Muktsar Gurmit Singh Khudian on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chadha and Mann.

Khudian, son of former Lok Sabha member Jagdev Singh Khudian, joined the party along with his supporters here.

Khudian has been an active Congress leader in the Lambi Assembly constituency.

He was the covering candidate of Amarinder Singh from Lambi constituency in the 2017 assembly elections, the AAP said.

