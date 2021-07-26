AAP, BJP spar over 'renting' of trommel machines by North Delhi Municipal Corporation

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to pay a monthly rent of Rs 18.36 lakh for trommel machines that could have been bought for Rs 17.70 lakh as these equipment for garbage segregation are owned by BJP leaders.

Rejecting the allegation as ''baseless'', Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that for the second time in a year the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tried to mislead people on the issue.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to pay a monthly rent of Rs 18.36 lakh for trommel machines used for garbage management that can be bought for Rs 17.70 lakh.

''It will rent 79 machines. These machines will work non-stop and the billing of crores of rupees will be done. Interestingly, all these trommel machines are owned by BJP leaders. New companies have been set up by them and the machines from these companies have been rented by the MCD,'' he claimed.

He further alleged that the MCD chief auditor's report has unearthed corruption of Rs 22 crore in the past, and now the BJP-ruled MCD is planning a three-times bigger loot by renting these machines.

Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party will oppose renting of these machines in the Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Kapoor said, ''What AAP calls rent of trommel machines is actually its operation cost. North civic body does not hire trommel machines and we had earlier too said that it has taken trommels on maintenance contract. As per contract, trommel machines are run in three shifts with supplier company bearing the expenses on staff, diesel and other maintenance.'' He said the AAP is levelling such baseless allegations to divert attention from what the BJP called a scam in the procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)