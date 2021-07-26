White House says concerned about developments in Tunisia, urges calm
- Country:
- United States
The United States is concerned about developments in Tunisia and urged calm in the country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, adding the United States is in touch at a senior level with Tunisian leaders to learn more.
Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.
Psaki said the White House has not made a determination on whether it was a coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Islamists
- United States
- The United States
- Tunisian
- Kais Saied
- Jen Psaki
- White House
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Tunisian garment workers fight for unpaid wages in pandemic's shadow
Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, advisor says
Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, advisor says
Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, advisor says
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief