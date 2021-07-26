White House says concerned about developments in Tunisia, urges calm

The United States is concerned about developments in Tunisia and urged calm in the country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, adding the United States is in touch at a senior level with Tunisian leaders to learn more.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

Psaki said the White House has not made a determination on whether it was a coup.

