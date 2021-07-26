Left Menu

Saudi Arabia supports measures that would help achieve stability in Tunisia -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:08 IST
Saudi Arabia's and Tunisia's foreign ministers spoke on phone on Monday and discussed the current situation in Tunisia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

The Saudi foreign minister has also stressed the kingdom's keenness on the security and stability of Tunisia, and supports everything that would achieve this.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

