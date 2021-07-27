Tunisia PM says will hand over responsibility to whomever the president chooses
Dismissed Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Monday he cannot be a disruptive element, and he will hand the responsibility to whomever the president chooses, in a step that may ease the North African country's tough political crisis.
Mechichi added in statement that he is ready to serve Tunisia from any location.
