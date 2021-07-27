Left Menu

PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 61st birthday on Tuesday.

The youngest son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's chief minister in November 2019.

Modi tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT.'' PTI KR DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

