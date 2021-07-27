PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 08:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 61st birthday on Tuesday.
The youngest son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's chief minister in November 2019.
Advertisement
Modi tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT.'' PTI KR DIV DIV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah will do good job as Union cooperation minister: Shiv Sena
PM Modi to interact with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala on July 16 to discuss COVID-19 situation.
Nearly 73.4 pc of new COVID-19 cases reported so far in July from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Govt.
Congress will emerge number one party in Maharashtra, says Nana Patole
Bank of Maharashtra fixes floor price at Rs 24.89 per share for Rs 2,000 cr QIP