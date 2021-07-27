Left Menu

Steady decline in govt ad spend over past three years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:02 IST
The government's expenditure on advertisements in print, electronic and digital media has declined over the past three years, the Rajya Sabha has been informed.

The government's total expenditure towards advertisements in print media came down to Rs 197.49 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 295.05 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 429.55 crore in 2018-19, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Upper House on Monday.

The government spent Rs 514.29 crore on advertisement in electronic and digital media in 2018-19. This came down to Rs 316.99 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 167.98 crore in 2020-21, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

