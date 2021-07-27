Tunisian president told civil society leaders he would 'protect democratic path'

Tunisian President Kais Saied told major civil society groups including the powerful labour union that the emergency situation was temporary and that he would "protect the democratic path, a senior union official said.

Saied said at a meeting on Monday that the freedoms and rights of Tunisians would not be affected in any way, said Sami Tahri, an official in the UGTT union.

