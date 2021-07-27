Tunisian president told civil society leaders he would 'protect democratic path'
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:59 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied told major civil society groups including the powerful labour union that the emergency situation was temporary and that he would "protect the democratic path, a senior union official said.
Saied said at a meeting on Monday that the freedoms and rights of Tunisians would not be affected in any way, said Sami Tahri, an official in the UGTT union.
