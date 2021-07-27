Left Menu

BJP should not use foul language against our 'annadatas' who provide food: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Attacking the BJP after its minister termed the protesting farmers in Delhi as mawali ruffians, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said such a language should not be used for our annadatas who provide food for all to eat.The countrys annadata has been on the roads for the past eight months.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:34 IST
Attacking the BJP after its minister termed the protesting farmers in Delhi as 'mawali' (ruffians), Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said such a language should not be used for our 'annadatas' who provide food for all to eat.

“The country's 'annadata' has been on the roads for the past eight months. More than 500 farmers have committed suicide and a minister in our government calls them 'mawali'. The members of the 'Bharatiya Bawali Party' see the farmers and annadatas as 'mawali',” Singh said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally for the OBCs in Nagra area of the district on Monday night.

''I want to tell Modiji, Yogiji and his ministers that even dogs are faithful to those who feed them. Such language should not be used for the 'annadatas' who provide food to eat,” Singh said.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi had on July 22 denounced farmers protesting in New Delhi against the three contentious farm laws as 'mawali' (ruffians) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

Replying to a question at her press conference in the BJP headquarters, Lekhi had remarked, ''You are calling them farmers again. They are 'mawali'.'' PTI COR SAB HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

