Review of federal oil, gas leasing program being 'finalized internally - Haaland

A highly-anticipated review by the Interior Department of the federal oil and gas leasing program is undergoing final internal review and should be released "very soon," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden announced the review shortly after taking office in what was widely viewed as a first step to fulfilling his campaign promise of banning new federal drilling leases to fight climate change and rapidly slashing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade.

Haaland had said previously that the review would be completed by "early summer."

