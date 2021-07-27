Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee in Delhi pitches for "Opposition Unity," says country will lead, we will follow

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that a united opposition against the BJP will take shape on its own adding that the country will lead and parties will follow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:51 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that a united opposition against the BJP will take shape on its own adding that the country will lead and parties will follow. Addressing reporters outside the South Avenue home where she is staying, Banerjee stated "Unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own." When asked if she will lead the Opposition parties she said, "Country will lead and we shall follow."

Banerjee is on her first visit to Delhi after winning the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 for the third consecutive term. The West Bengal chief minister who met Prime Minister at his residence today said it was a courtesy call and it was conducted as per constitutional protocol. She said that during her meeting she urged the Prime Minister to ensure more Covid vaccines and medicines for West Bengal.

"I have raised Covid issue that we need more vaccines and medicines as per the population of the state," she said. On the issue of by-polls, Banerjee said, "Election commission should hold it as per the protocol."

On July 15 a six-member delegation of TMC visited the election Commission of India office in Delhi to discuss the upcoming Assembly by-polls in West Bengal and other issues. By-poll elections for seven seats are yet to be held in West Bengal.

Significantly holding by-elections is important as the chief minister and the finance minister Dr Amit Mitra are currently non-MLAs and need to get within elected within six months, till November 5 to continue as MLA or as CM. Meanwhile, Banerjee after meeting the Prime Minister said there was a need for a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the Pegasus cyber attack.

Banerjee is set to meet Congress high command Sonia Gandhi before which a meeting with TMC MPs has been scheduled. Banerjee had told reporters that she will also have a meeting with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. (ANI)

