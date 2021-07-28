US Secretary of State Blinken meets civil society leaders, says US and India share commitment to democratic values

The US and India share a commitment to democratic values and it is part of the bedrock of the bilateral relationship, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, in his first public comments after arriving here on a two-day maiden visit.

The US Secretary of State made these remarks after meeting a group of civil society leaders and ahead of his meetings with the Indian leadership. ''I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The US and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India's pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values,'' Blinken tweeted.

Ahead of his visit, the Indian side had indicated that it is prepared to engage with the US on issues relating to human rights and democracy after a senior Biden administration official said that Blinken will raise these matters with Indian leaders.

US acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs Dean Thompson said on Friday that Blinken will raise issues of human rights and democracy with Indian officials during the visit.

''Concerning the human rights and democracy question, yes, you're right; I will tell you that we will raise it, and we will continue that conversation because we firmly believe that we have more values in common on those fronts than we don't,'' Thompson said.

''We believe India is going to be a really important part of continuing those conversations and building strong efforts on those fronts in partnership as we go forward,'' Thompson said in response to a question.

Following the comments, government sources said India is proud of its achievements in upholding democratic values and human rights and it is open to engaging with those who recognize diversity.

Notwithstanding deepening bilateral ties and growing convergence on a range of key issues between the two countries, the US, at times, talked about issues like human rights and civil liberties in India.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, US President Joe Biden had ''underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.'' Blinken arrived here on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda featuring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, boosting Indo-Pacific engagement and ways to enhance COVID-19 response efforts among others.

It is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official after it came to power in January.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited India in March while US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry traveled to New Delhi in April.

