LS conducts Question Hour without adjournments for first time in current session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:24 IST
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday conducted Question Hour without any adjournments for the first time since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 19 despite vociferous protests by Opposition members on various issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members trooped into the Well as they sought to raise various issues. Some members were shouting slogans and displaying placards.

From the Pegasus spyware controversy to the three farm laws, the members wanted to raise various issues during the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour despite the protests and more than ten questions related to various ministries as well as supplementaries were taken up.

This is the first time in the current Monsoon session that the Question Hour went on without any adjournments.

Since the commencement of the session on July 19, the proceedings have been repeatedly adjourned due to Opposition protests.

On Tuesday, there were nine adjournments in the Lower House before proceedings were adjourned for the day in the evening.

After being adjourned nine times, the lower house reassembled at 4.30 PM and Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, had once again taken up one matter of urgent public importance.

