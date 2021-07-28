Will depend on situation, no problem if someone else leads: Mamata Banerjee on being face of Oppn

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, saying it will depend on the situation.I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:05 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, saying it will depend on the situation.

''I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre,'' she said on the leadership issue.

''I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose,'' Banerjee told a select group of reporters here when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition.

On the Pegasus row, she said the situation was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

''Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond.

''The situation is very serious, it's more serious than the emergency,'' the Trinamool Congress chief said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

''I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker,'' Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party's resounding victory in the assembly polls, said on Wednesday.

''I want to see sachcha din, bahut din acha di dekh liya,'' Banerjee added, in a jibe at the BJP's poll slogan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

