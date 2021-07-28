France urges Tunisia to quickly name new prime minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi on Wednesday that it was paramount that Tunisia quickly names a new prime minister and a cabinet, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied ousted the government on Sunday in a move labeled as a coup by the country’s main parties, including Islamists.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)