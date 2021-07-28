Brazil lower house speaker sees tax reform vote when Congress returns from recess
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:43 IST
Brazilian Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira said on Wednesday that the vote on the first part of Brazil's tax reform will take place in the first week after the end of legislative recess next week.
The tax reform bill changes rules for individual and corporate tax payers, as well as how dividends are taxed in Brazil.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Arthur Lira
Advertisement