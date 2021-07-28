Left Menu

Russian President Putin condoles loss of lives in Maharashtra floods

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives due to rain-triggered floods in Maharashtra that have killed over 200 people.Heavy rains triggered massive floods and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan and the western districts.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:43 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives due to rain-triggered floods in Maharashtra that have killed over 200 people.

Heavy rains triggered massive floods and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan and the western districts. The death toll from last week's rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 213 on Wednesday with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, the state government said.

Eight people are still missing while 52 injured people are being treated at various government and private hospitals, it said.

''Please accept deep condolences over the tragic consequences of flood in the western states of India. Russians share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones in this savage act of nature and hope for a speedy recovery of all the injured,'' Putin said in his condolence message.

Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, also sent her condolences to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu over the floods in Maharashtra.

"On behalf of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and on my personal behalf, I express sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of monsoon downpours that flooded the State of Maharashtra," Matvienko was quoted in a statement issued by the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

"In this mournful hour, I kindly request to convey the words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased along with wishes of a speedy recovery to the survivors of nature's wild outburst," the statement said.

