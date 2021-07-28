AIADMK holds statewide protest demanding DMK to fulfill poll promises

Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday held state-wide demonstrations to draw the ruling DMK's attention on implementing its various poll promises, including abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test (NEET).

Top party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami participated in the protest at their native Theni and Salem districts, respectively, while senior AIADMK functionaries, including former ministers held protests at different parts of the state.

The protest was aimed at drawing DMK's attention towards its various poll promises, including 'abolition' of NEET.

Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and AIADMK Joint Coordinator, carried a placard that read ''what happened to the electoral assurance. Stalin government, what happened to (the promise) of cancelling NEET.'' The DMK had assured steps to get Tamil Nadu exempted from the ambit of the NEET and recently a high level committee had submitted its report to the government on the impact of the test in the state.

The main opposition party also wanted the DMK to implement its other promises including a cut in fuel prices and providing Rs 1,000 financial assistance for women family heads.

