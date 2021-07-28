Assam Cong serves notice to MLA seeking to know if he is joining BJP cc

Amid speculation that Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain might join the ruling BJP, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday served a show-cause notice to the legislator to explain the matter.

Borgohain, the Congress MLA from Thowra in Sivasagar district, has been asked to clarify his position on or before July 31. The notice signed by APCC general secretary (admin), Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, said, “It has come to the notice of Hon’ble President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee that, the State President of BJP Shri Bhabesh Kalita has made a statement that you are going to join the BJP shortly. “So, Hon’ble President, APCC instructed to ask you to clarify your stand in this matter on or before 31st July 2021, to the undersigned.” If Borgohain exits Congress and joins the saffron party, he will be the second Congress MLA to do so after the BJP-led coalition government, under Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed charge in May. Four-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who was the lone MLA from the Tea Tribe community in the Congress, had resigned as a legislator on June 18 and joined the BJP on June 21.

Another senior Congress leader, Jury Sharma Bordoloi, who was the Guwahati district president, had also left the party fold the same day as Kurmi and taken membership of the ruling party on July 2.

Former minister Rajib Lochan Pegu had resigned as the president of the Majuli district unit of Congress on July 6, amid reports that he too is planning to join the BJP.

