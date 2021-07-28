Left Menu

Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine: J-K LG Sinha speaks to HM Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the situation arising out of a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.The cloudburst occurred near the shrine in the afternoon, but there was no loss of life, officials said.

Updated: 28-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the situation arising out of a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The cloudburst occurred near the shrine in the afternoon, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They, however, added that the incident led to shooting stones which caused damage to some tents.

''Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji and discussed the incident of cloudburst at higher reaches of Shri Amarnathji Shrine. There was gusts of water near the Holy Cave area and the nallah adjoining the Holy Cave,'' Sinha tweeted.

Sinha said the situation was under control and all the staff have been evacuated from there.

''The joint team of Shrine Board, Police, Army acting swiftly evacuated all the staff present close to the Nallah. No loss of human lives or property is reported.Situation is under control,'' he added.

Earlier, reacting to the deaths in the Kishtwar cloudburst, the LG tweeted, ''Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by cloudburst in Dacchan, Kishtwar. My thoughts are with bereaved families.'' ''Spoke to senior authorities and district administration. Army and SDRF team working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. I am continuously monitoring the situation,'' Sinha wrote on the Twitter handle of Office of LG J-K.

