Nadda addresses meeting of BJP MPs from UP

The BJP on Wednesday held a meeting of its MPs from three of the six regions of Uttar Pradesh in which party president J P Nadda asserted that the state government is fulfilling the party's development agenda. Nadda addressed the meeting of the BJP MPs from western, Braj and Kanpur regions of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the development work undertaken by his government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said. BJP MPs from three other regions, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur, are scheduled to be part of a similar meeting on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh is going to the assembly polls early next year.

