Left Menu

Nadda addresses meeting of BJP MPs from UP

Nadda addressed the meeting of the BJP MPs from western, Braj and Kanpur regions of the state.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the development work undertaken by his government, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP sources said. BJP MPs from three other regions, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur, are scheduled to be part of a similar meeting on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:17 IST
Nadda addresses meeting of BJP MPs from UP
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday held a meeting of its MPs from three of the six regions of Uttar Pradesh in which party president J P Nadda asserted that the state government is fulfilling the party's development agenda. Nadda addressed the meeting of the BJP MPs from western, Braj and Kanpur regions of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the development work undertaken by his government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said. BJP MPs from three other regions, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur, are scheduled to be part of a similar meeting on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh is going to the assembly polls early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021