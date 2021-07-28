Nadda addresses meeting of BJP MPs from UP
Nadda addressed the meeting of the BJP MPs from western, Braj and Kanpur regions of the state.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the development work undertaken by his government, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP sources said. BJP MPs from three other regions, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur, are scheduled to be part of a similar meeting on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Wednesday held a meeting of its MPs from three of the six regions of Uttar Pradesh in which party president J P Nadda asserted that the state government is fulfilling the party's development agenda. Nadda addressed the meeting of the BJP MPs from western, Braj and Kanpur regions of the state.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the development work undertaken by his government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said. BJP MPs from three other regions, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur, are scheduled to be part of a similar meeting on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh is going to the assembly polls early next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Kashi
- Awadh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar
- Braj
- Kanpur
- J P Nadda
- Nadda
- Gorakhpur
ALSO READ
We'll implement whatever is in favour of Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami on population control policy
Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway closed after landslide, heavy rainfall
IMA urges Uttarakhand CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra
COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt orders DMs to control weekend crowd at tourist places
Uttarakhand govt cancels Kanwar Yatra owing to COVID-19: Sources