Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP's Rahul Sinha files plea in Calcutta HC challenging Habra poll results

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, who was the party's candidate from Habra Vidhan Sabha constituency during recently held West Bengal polls, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, challenging the results where he got defeated by Trinamool Congress candidate Jyoti Priya Mallick.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:59 IST
West Bengal: BJP's Rahul Sinha files plea in Calcutta HC challenging Habra poll results
BJP leader Rahul Sinha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, who was the party's candidate from Habra Vidhan Sabha constituency during recently held West Bengal polls, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, challenging the results where he got defeated by Trinamool Congress candidate Jyoti Priya Mallick. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on August 9.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had filed a petition challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's victory from the Nandigram Constituency in the recently held state assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021