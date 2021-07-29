West Bengal: BJP's Rahul Sinha files plea in Calcutta HC challenging Habra poll results
BJP leader Rahul Sinha, who was the party's candidate from Habra Vidhan Sabha constituency during recently held West Bengal polls, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, challenging the results where he got defeated by Trinamool Congress candidate Jyoti Priya Mallick.
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had filed a petition challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's victory from the Nandigram Constituency in the recently held state assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. (ANI)
