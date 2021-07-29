Left Menu

Mayawati urges SC to order probe into Pegasus issue

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the Pegasus snooping case and get it investigated under its supervision to find out the truth.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the Pegasus snooping case and get it investigated under its supervision to find out the truth. In a tweet, the BSP supremo said that the Pegasus issue has created ruckus in the Parliament, yet the Centre is not ready to probe the matter.

"The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is not going on properly due to mistrust and huge conflict between the government and the Opposition on the most important issues of the country, public interest and farmers etc. The Pegasus snooping scandal has also created quite a ruckus, yet the Center is not ready to investigate the matter. The Country is worried," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. "In such a situation, BSP requests the Supreme Court to take cognisance of this well-known Pegasus snooping case in the country and get it investigated under its supervision so that the truth about it can come to the public," she said in a subsequent tweet.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

