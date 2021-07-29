Rajasthan minister junks reports of MLAs' plaints against him to Maken

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Thursday junked reports that Congress MLAs complained about him and other ministers during discussions with party general secretary Ajay Maken, saying these lack substance. Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle in the state, the incharge of Rajasthan affairs at the AICC, Ajay Maken, is holding talks with party MLAs. Some Congress legislators reportedly complained about the functioning of several senior ministers, including Sharma.

''What is seen is not there and what is there is not seen,” the minister said trashing the reports. ''It was printed that complaints were made against Shanti Dhariwal, Govind Singh Dotasra and Raghu Sharma. There is no substance in these things. Congratulations to those who want to be happy after seeing the headlines of newspapers,'' Sharma told reporters. Sharma said, ''These things are being printed in newspapers in a planned manner. They have nothing to do with reality.'' He said getting feedback from party leaders is not new in the Congress and it will help strengthen the party. It is good that the voice of legislators reaches the party high command to strengthen the party, he added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)