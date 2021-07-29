Left Menu

BJP MP Dubey alleges TMC member used derogatory remarks against him, raises matter in LS

He, however, did not name the TMC member.As Dubey was speaking, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 1230 pm.When the House reassembled at 1230 pm, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal urged the Chair to allow Dubey to complete the issue he was raising before the House got adjourned.However, Agrawal called for papers to be laid on the table.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of a TMC member of the House allegedly using derogatory remarks against him during a Parliamentary committee meeting a day earlier.

''I want to draw the attention of all members of this House. This is my 13th year as an MP and the way I was called... yesterday by a woman, by Trinamool Congress, I have not seen this in my life,'' Dubey said amid din in the House due to protests by the opposition over Pegasus and farm bill issues.

The phrase Dubey claimed was used against him was later expunged by the Chair.

''What is our mistake? Our mistake is in developing this country. We have worked as labourers, as Hindi-speaking people whether from Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh... we have worked hard,'' Dubey said. He, however, did not name the TMC member.

As Dubey was speaking, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 12:30 pm.

When the House reassembled at 12:30 pm, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal urged the Chair to allow Dubey to complete the issue he was raising before the House got adjourned.

However, Agrawal called for papers to be laid on the table. As opposition slogan-shouting continued, Agrawal adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday was set to question government officials on the Pegasus spyware issue. However, the meeting was postponed due to a lack of quorum. Even though the meeting did not take place, the gathering of BJP and opposition party members witnessed a drama. Dubey had alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had made derogatory remarks against him.

Dubey, in a tweet on Wednesday, tagged TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that Moitra's comments show her party's attitude towards the people of Bihar and the Hindi-speaking parts of the country.

Moitra denied the charge, saying Dubey was not even present for the meeting.

