UP CM calls on President Kovind
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.
The state government described the meeting as a courtesy call.
Adityanath is in the national capital since Wednesday evening.
