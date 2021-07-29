Why Punjab govt took over 4 yrs to scrap PPAs if pacts were wrong, asks SAD

A day after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered to cancel or revisit all ''one-sided'' power purchase agreements signed during previous regime, the SAD on Thursday asked why it took over four years to take the decision if the pacts were wrong. ''If they think the agreements are wrong, then why were they not cancelled during the last four-and-a-half years,” asked Badal. Talking to the media in Bathinda, Badal said the previous Akali government had signed agreements at Rs 2.86 per unit.

He said the agreements were signed according to the format given by the then UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

“If you want to scrap these agreements, do it. We have no problem. But arrange power. It is easy to scrap agreements but how will you bring power and at which rate. The power utility bought power at Rs 13-14 per unit this year. Will you buy power at 13-14 per unit and then give it to consumers at Rs 20 per unit,” he asked.

The Punjab CM Wednesday had ordered power utility PSPCL to cancel or revisit all ''one-sided'' power purchase agreements signed with private companies, which were not contractually obligated to supply sufficient power to meet the state's peak demand during the summer season.

The CM had also directed the power utility to revoke its PPA with Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa, one of the largest private thermal plants in the state, for ''miserably failing'' to perform in the current paddy season.

Meanwhile, Punjab's main opposition party AAP asked the state government why it was ''sleeping'' for four-and-a-half-years.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said, ''If the chief minister is really serious, then he should immediately cancel the PPAs in the cabinet meeting and then through the Assembly session.'' PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

