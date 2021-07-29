Left Menu

Delhi Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to posthumously confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award to environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:00 IST
Delhi Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to posthumously confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award to environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna. "Vidhan Sabha has passed a resolution for awarding Sunderlal Bahuguna with Bharat Ratna. We will also request the same to the Centre. He was involved in various social issues including the environment," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bahuguna, a noted environmentalist, had lead many movements for the protection of the environment including the famous Chipko movement. He was born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village near Tehri in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. A follower of Gandhi, Bahuguna is considered a revered figure in Uttarkhand. He passed away on May 21, 2021.

Kejriwal's 'Bharat Ratna' demand for Bahuguna holds much significance as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest assembly elections in Uttarkhand scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

