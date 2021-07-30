Tunisian president appoints Garsalaoui to run Interior Ministry
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-07-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 01:18 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday appointed Ridha Garsalaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, to run the Interior Ministry, he said in a statement.
Saied on Sunday invoked a national emergency to seize control of government, dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament in moves his opponents called a coup. (Reporting By Tarek Amara and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior Ministry
- Tunisian
- Kais Saied
Advertisement