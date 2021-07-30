Biden says immigration should be in big Democratic budget bill
30-07-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a big budget bill being written by Democrats in Congress should include provisions that deal with immigration.
Biden, who made the comment to reporters at the White House, has said he wants to see a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants and many lawmakers had urged such a provision be included in the Democratic budget reconciliation bill.
