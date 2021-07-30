Left Menu

Biden says immigration should be in big Democratic budget bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 04:59 IST
Biden says immigration should be in big Democratic budget bill
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a big budget bill being written by Democrats in Congress should include provisions that deal with immigration.

Biden, who made the comment to reporters at the White House, has said he wants to see a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants and many lawmakers had urged such a provision be included in the Democratic budget reconciliation bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than national tally - data monitor; Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than nation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021