Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin, Democrat of Michigan, dead at 87

Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin of Michigan, a long-serving Democratic leader on national security issues who strenuously opposed the Iraq War and investigated U.S. detainee abuse while fighting corporate fraud, has died at age 87, his family said late on Thursday.

"We are all devastated by his loss. But we are filled with gratitude for all of the support that Carl received throughout his extraordinary life and career, enabling him to touch so many people and accomplish so much good," the family said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)