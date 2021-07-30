Akhilesh takes swipe at BJP's plan to conduct outreach programme in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, saying he has come to know that the saffron party, which took away the breath of people, will now go to villages to seek ''blessings''.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a tweet in Hindi, he said, ''I have heard that the BJP which took away the breath of the people but did not give oxygen will go from village to village to take 'blessings'.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said ''extinguished the stove with expensive cylinders, darkened the houses with expensive electricity; harassed farmers-labourers, women, teachers, youngsters, Dalits, backwards; did not give work-employment, snatched more livelihood''.

Yadav's tweet came after a decision was taken during a two-day meeting of BJP MPs held in Delhi, in which it was decided that the party will carry out an outreach programme through the seven newly-inducted Union ministers from Uttar Pradesh in over 200 Assembly segments of the state.

BJP chief J P Nadda has asked them to take out ''Jan Ashirwad Yatras''.

