Left Menu

Akhilesh takes swipe at BJP's plan to conduct outreach programme in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:21 IST
Akhilesh takes swipe at BJP's plan to conduct outreach programme in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, saying he has come to know that the saffron party, which took away the breath of people, will now go to villages to seek ''blessings''.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a tweet in Hindi, he said, ''I have heard that the BJP which took away the breath of the people but did not give oxygen will go from village to village to take 'blessings'.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said ''extinguished the stove with expensive cylinders, darkened the houses with expensive electricity; harassed farmers-labourers, women, teachers, youngsters, Dalits, backwards; did not give work-employment, snatched more livelihood''.

Yadav's tweet came after a decision was taken during a two-day meeting of BJP MPs held in Delhi, in which it was decided that the party will carry out an outreach programme through the seven newly-inducted Union ministers from Uttar Pradesh in over 200 Assembly segments of the state.

BJP chief J P Nadda has asked them to take out ''Jan Ashirwad Yatras''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021