Law and order situation deteriorating; police, administration negligent: Ex-J'khand CM on Dhanbad judge killing

Following the alleged killing of a Dhanbad district judge, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi said the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating, and added that the police and the administration have been negligent. Speaking to ANI, the former Jharkhand Chief Minister said, "I reiterate that the law and order situation of the state is deteriorating. The situation of law and order in Jharkhand is in really bad shape. From the CCTV footage of the incident that is now going viral on social media, it is evident that it was not an accident. The video shows no police no security around when the incident happened. However, that area is such that the police should keep patrolling that area. It seems that the incident was conducted in a pre-planned manner."

He further said, "That is why the High Court had to intervene in the matter. the Supreme Courthas also discussed the issue. There should be a CBI probe into this incident because the state police will not be able to fairly investigate the matter. This has happened due to the negligence of the police and the administration in the first place." "What does the police do when all these incidents take place in the state? Does it collect extortion money at night and sleep in the morning. How can we trust the state police?" added Marandi.

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of a Dhanbad district judge and the hearing in the case is underway. Rajiv Ranjan, Advocate General, Jharkhand, said, "The high court sought detail from the police and government. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted. An assistant director-general (ADG) level officer will head the SIT. Initially, the Superintendent of Police. Dhanbad was heading the SIT, now a headquarter level SIT will investigate. The Hight court will monitor the case."

On Wednesday, Additional District Judge Uttam Anand posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

Two people involved in the killing of the judge were on Thursday arrested, and the auto used for the crime has also been seized. The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, have also confessed to the crime.

"Based on facts that came up during investigation and CCTV footage, 2 people and auto involved in the crime were identified. Two people - Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, have been arrested and the auto has also been seized from their possession. They've confessed to the crime," Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops) informed. (ANI)

