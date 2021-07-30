Left Menu

Legislators shouldn't get high salary, perks as crores of people go to bed hungry: Shanta

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Friday said the legislators should not be given the salary and perks currently enjoyed by them as crores of people go to bed hungry every day in the country.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Friday said the legislators should not be given the salary and perks currently enjoyed by them as crores of people go to bed hungry every day in the country. ''The pension is too much. In a country where 19 crore people are forced to sleep hungry at night, leaders and officials of that country should not get such facilities, salary and pension. That's why I invest a lot of money in social services,'' The BJP leader said in a press release.

Kumar further said it is the misfortune of the country that most corruption is done by very rich people, officers and leaders. ''The poor bears everything as they are afraid of both the God and government. Corruption has taken a terrible form in the country. Very few people are caught and among them very few are punished,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

