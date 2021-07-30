Former Poonch MLA Shah Mohammad Tantray joins Apni Party

Former PDP leader and ex-MLA of Poonch Shah Mohammad Tantray joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party here on Friday.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari expressed confidence that his joining will boost party cadres and their morale in Pir Panjal region.

A spokesperson of the party said Tantray, together with his associates, joined the Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said, ''I have a special affinity for Pir Panjal region, especially Poonch district, where I had the privilege to serve as the in-charge of the district development board in 2015-16. The district has a huge potential for growth and development, provided it gets the right leadership.'' Thanking the Apni Party leadership for rising to the occasion and becoming the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Tantray alleged that all other traditional parties have adopted a criminal silence.

''It is not only the practical agenda of the Apni Party but I have witnessed Bukhari saheb's delivery as a minister on the ground that was even acknowledged by the opposition parties at that time,'' he added.

